"The problem here is that it looks to the court that she was hiding the ball," Judge Agresti said at the time, per the newspaper, "and until she got caught we wouldn't have known about this."

In June 2016, Lee Miller pleaded guilty to concealing bankruptcy assets, as confirmed to E! News. Miller also pleaded guilty to one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction. In March, she also announced she was walking away from the longtime TV series.

While appearing in court Tuesday, she told the judge she was ashamed to be meeting this way and that she wished the judge could have taken her class. Lee Miller ultimately got teary eyed as she expressed regret for her actions.

"I am very sorry for what I've done," she said, according to reporters. "My name has been dragged through the mud."