Kourtney Kardashian got cozied up with her boo thing over the weekend!
As we confirmed last week, the 38-year-old reality star is seeing former boxer Younes Bendjima, and she made sure to give him the proper celebration for his 24th birthday on May 5.
E! News can confirm the couple spent Cinco de Mayo having a romantic night out at Il Cielo restaurant where they arrived together around 9:30 p.m. and stayed for nearly three hours before eventually leaving together, too.
Sources tell us the couple was "very cozy" inside and were even spotted "holding hands and sneaking in kisses."
Check out some photos from their romantic date night below:
The couple walked close together while leaving Il Cielo restaurant in Los Angeles after their secret date night.
While the birthday boy wore an embroidered jacket with a beanie and jeans, Kourtney opted for a pair of black striped sweat pants with a denim jacket, which she accented with red strappy heels.
She was photographed earlier in the day filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, wearing the same outfit.
After filming all day, we're told Kourtney arrived at Younes' home around 8:30 p.m. on May 5. She left her car at his place so they could drive together.
Younes drove Kourtney to Il Cielo in his Ferrari. They arrived at the restaurant around 9:30 p.m. and stayed for three hours as they celebrated his 24th birthday together.
We're told the couple spent the night "getting cozy" in a back corner of the restaurant where they were spotted holding hands and kissing.
Meanwhile, E! News confirmed Kourtney and the former boxer are seeing each other last week after they were spotted out multiple times together.
"Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week," a source told usl. "It's been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun."
We're told the couple originally met during Paris Fashion Week in October, and they've been seeing each other ever since. "Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids," the insider ad
Unfortunately, Kourtney's ex of nine years, Scott Disick, isn't on the same page.
"Scott doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all," our source revealed. "He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes."
Another source who is close to Disick reiterated that sentiment.
"Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone," the insider explained. "He'll always love her, regardless of their status."