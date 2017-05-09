Kourtney Kardashian got cozied up with her boo thing over the weekend!

As we confirmed last week, the 38-year-old reality star is seeing former boxer Younes Bendjima, and she made sure to give him the proper celebration for his 24th birthday on May 5.

E! News can confirm the couple spent Cinco de Mayo having a romantic night out at Il Cielo restaurant where they arrived together around 9:30 p.m. and stayed for nearly three hours before eventually leaving together, too.