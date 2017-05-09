It seems like Laverne Cox's tease for Orange Is the New Black season five will come true.

The actress previously told us audiences were "gonna gag," and from the looks of the trailer below, she's right. The first look at the new season picks up right where season four left off, in the tense aftermath of poor Poussey's (Samira Wiley) death when Dayanara (Dascha Polanco) decided to pick up that gun and turn the tables on the inept and cruel Litchfield corrections officers.

As a result, it looks like actual change might be coming to Litchfield—but it isn't going to come easy. After four seasons of dividing along racial lines, the trailer makes clear that these inmates aren't going to accomplish anything for themselves unless they can come together as one. Like Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) tells her comrades, "There's more strength in a single, unified message."

Watch out, Caputo. They're coming for you.