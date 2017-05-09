It seems like Laverne Cox's tease for Orange Is the New Black season five will come true.
The actress previously told us audiences were "gonna gag," and from the looks of the trailer below, she's right. The first look at the new season picks up right where season four left off, in the tense aftermath of poor Poussey's (Samira Wiley) death when Dayanara (Dascha Polanco) decided to pick up that gun and turn the tables on the inept and cruel Litchfield corrections officers.
As a result, it looks like actual change might be coming to Litchfield—but it isn't going to come easy. After four seasons of dividing along racial lines, the trailer makes clear that these inmates aren't going to accomplish anything for themselves unless they can come together as one. Like Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) tells her comrades, "There's more strength in a single, unified message."
Watch out, Caputo. They're coming for you.
"What I can tell you is that I was just as excited as all the fans were to see what happens next," Cox previously told E! News about the new season. "When I read it, it was incredible, when we shot it, it was…intense. It's really, really intense. It manages…as intense as it all is, it still manages to have an irreverence and a spin that is funny and thoughtful."
As Danielle Brooks revealed to E! News at the 2017 SAG Awards, the entire 15-episode season will take place over the course of just three days.
"I think the stakes are higher in this season than they have been in a while just by virtue of the compressed time and seeing people in compressed circumstance really raises the stakes. It's exciting to watch, I think for all of us," star Taylor Schilling later told E! News' Zuri Hall.
Orange Is the New Black season 5 premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.