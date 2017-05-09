Kendall Jenner Wears an Off-the-Shoulder Top a Cool, New Way

ESC: Kendall Jenner

J. Webber / Splash News

Reinventing personal style isn't an easy feat.

Whether you're aware of it or not (or even want to admit it), your style (along with everyone's) changes with each season. Although you may try new styles, new silhouettes and new trends time and time again, what you like has an impact on your overall clothing identity. And celebrities are probably the most guilty of this.

Enter: Kendall Jenner, who's constantly changing up her look (on purpose). Who better to teach you how to reinvent your spring style than those consistently trying new things?

With that said, you should definitely have some off-the-shoulder tops and one-shoulder tops in your wardrobe this spring, but you're not going to be boring and wear them like everybody else. Take the supermodel's advice, slip a tee, button-down or shirt dress underneath your top and angle it to your liking. You've instantly gone from looking like everyone else to being a style star in your own right. Boom.

ESC: Spring Trends

T by Alexander Wang Cotton-Poplin Mini Shirt Dress, $118

ESC: Spring Trends

Tibi Off-the-Shoulder Wool-Jersey Top, $192

ESC: Spring Trends

Urban Outfitters Sterling Silver + 18K Gold Plated Rachel Large Hoop Earrings, $20

ESC: Spring Trends

Public Desire Presley Ankle Boots, $45

Photos

Every Denim Jacket You Need This Spring

ESC: Elle Fanning

Splash News

One surefire styling tip that screams, "I have my sh*t together," is throwing on a power suit. Elle Fanning's forest green situation is grounds for inspiration. No matter the shoe pairing (whether you choose sneakers like the star, chunky heels or ankle boots), you look put together and polished without putting in any real effort. It's one of those fail-proof, slip-on-and-go outfits.

So this reinvention tip is simple: Match your top and bottoms exactly....and never look a mess again.

ESC: Spring Trends

Zara Floral Print Jacket with Frilled Sleeves, $129

ESC: Spring Trends

Zara Floral Print Culottes, $50

ESC: Spring Trends

EYTYS Doja Arctic Faux Fur-Lined Leather Sneakers, $108

ESC: Spring Trends

Kara Metallic Cross-Body Bag, $558

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

ESC: Olivia Culpo

Stoianov/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Similar to Elle's tip, Olivia Culpo's proving if you wear one, solid color (or shade, in this case) you can never go wrong. Leave wearing multiple colors at once for another day, pick your favorite and deck yourself out in it like Olivia. This reinvention tip is all about streamlining future looks—no matter how youthful the ensemble (overalls, anyone?), you look chic and mature.

ESC: Spring Trends

Topshop White Basic Vest, $10

ESC: Spring Trends

Madewell x Where I Was From Crop Overalls, $158

ESC: Spring Trends

Michael Michael Kors Reggie Embellished Leather Sandals, $135

ESC: Spring Trends

Matt & Nat Shopper Tote Bag, Was: $217, Now: $149

Three simple tips to implement every day of the week.

