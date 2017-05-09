Reinventing personal style isn't an easy feat.

Whether you're aware of it or not (or even want to admit it), your style (along with everyone's) changes with each season. Although you may try new styles, new silhouettes and new trends time and time again, what you like has an impact on your overall clothing identity. And celebrities are probably the most guilty of this.

Enter: Kendall Jenner, who's constantly changing up her look (on purpose). Who better to teach you how to reinvent your spring style than those consistently trying new things?

With that said, you should definitely have some off-the-shoulder tops and one-shoulder tops in your wardrobe this spring, but you're not going to be boring and wear them like everybody else. Take the supermodel's advice, slip a tee, button-down or shirt dress underneath your top and angle it to your liking. You've instantly gone from looking like everyone else to being a style star in your own right. Boom.