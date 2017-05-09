Ellen DeGeneres has been dethroned.

The comedian was once the queen of Twitter with the most retweeted message in the website's history—until now, that is. While she famously set the record in 2014 with a star-studded selfie at the Academy Awards, her 3.430 million retweets have been exceeded by 3.435 million for a Nevada teenager who made a request to Wendy's for a year of free chicken nuggets.

Per the now viral deal, Carter Wilkerson asked the fast-food chain how many retweets it would take to get a year's supply of the signature menu item and Wendy's responded with "18 Million." "Consider it done," Carter responded with confidence.