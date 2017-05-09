YouTube
Ellen DeGeneres has been dethroned.
The comedian was once the queen of Twitter with the most retweeted message in the website's history—until now, that is. While she famously set the record in 2014 with a star-studded selfie at the Academy Awards, her 3.430 million retweets have been exceeded by 3.435 million for a Nevada teenager who made a request to Wendy's for a year of free chicken nuggets.
Per the now viral deal, Carter Wilkerson asked the fast-food chain how many retweets it would take to get a year's supply of the signature menu item and Wendy's responded with "18 Million." "Consider it done," Carter responded with confidence.
While the tweet has not yet reached 18 million retweets, it has officially surpassed Ellen's selfie—and that was good enough for Wendy's.
"@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That's good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done.
#nuggsforcarter," the chain tweeted, noting a donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. "He gets them nuggs."
Guinness World Records confirmed Wilkerson holds the new record for most retweets as of Tuesday morning.
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That?s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017
Meanwhile, Wilkerson wasted no time rubbing the win in DeGeneres' face. "Hey@TheEllenShow sorry about that... Can I still keep my TV and Underwear??" he tweeted to the daytime talk show.
Of course, the highly competitive talk show host pulled out all the stops to keep her crown, including enlisting Bradley Cooper for a public service announcement.
"We put our heart and our soul into that selfie," Cooper said on her show. "I had to hold my arms up like this for about 35 to 40 seconds. My biceps were shaking!"
DeGeneres even invited Wilkerson on the show to meet him face to face. When she asked him why he was trying to sabotage her hard-earned record, Carter's reasoning was simple: "I just want chicken nuggets."
While she tried to bribe him with a year supply of Ellen underwear and a new TV, it sounds like DeGeneres might show up at his house now to take it all back. Not to fret, Carter—you're getting chicken nuggets!