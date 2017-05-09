We've been able to sneak a peek into Channing Tatum's life as a father, but nothing has really opened our eyes (and our hearts!) as much as this.

Cosmopolitan magazine asked the 37-year-old actor to write a piece in honor of the opening of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, but what the publication got instead was a powerful, emotional letter to his 3-year-old daughter, Everly...and somehow, it actually makes much more sense.

"The more I thought about this, the more I thought about my daughter reading this article someday," Channing explained. "I pictured her in her late teens or early 20s, hoping to explore and discover her sexuality and dreaming about finding true love."