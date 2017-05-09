Break out the sunscreen, it's time to head back to Mexico.

In its three-season run, Bachelor in Paradise has provided us with so many gifts. Proposals! Weddings (including one that was basically fake)! The redemption of Nick Viall! Talking animals! Jorge, the bartender! And lately, it seems contestants are going on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to land a plane ticket to Mexico, and can you blame them? If The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are the cocktail parties, BIP is the main event and the after-party, rolled into one booze-soaked package.

Of course, we won't know which of Rachel Lindsay's eliminated men from The Bachelorette will find themselves in Paradise until later into her season after it premieres on May 22, but there have been a lot of rumors and rumblings about who will be heading to Mexico in an attempt to find love in front of ABC's cameras once again.

Our confirmed players? Nick's runner-up Raven Gates, while the Bachelor himself told us he thinks Corinne Olympios "will be Paradise." Duh. But who else is joining Bachelor in Paradise this summer? We've assembled a scouting report of the most likely contestants, rounding up essential stats (such as their dating history, likes, dislikes and, most importantly, Instagram sponsorships) to help you keep track heading into BIP season four...