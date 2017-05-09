If you hate 13 Reasons Why's Justin Prentice then he's just doing his job right. [Warning, this article contains spoilers for season one of the Netflix series.]

"As an actor, I love playing something kind of outside of who I am as a real person…It is a challenge and I love a challenge, so it's rewarding in that sense just from an acting standpoint," Prentice told E! News' Zuri Hall.

Prentice plays Bryce, the subject of Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) 12th tape in her 13 reasons why she killed herself. In the series, Prentice's character rapes Jess (Alisha Boe) and later Hannah. Bryce doesn't receive the tapes as Hannah planned, instead Clay (Dylan Minnette) recorded his rape confession and created a 14th tape and handed them over to Mr. Porter (Derek Luke), the subject of tape 13. Prentice said since the show kicked off he's started doing more social media.