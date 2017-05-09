Bonner Bolton is fine with coming in fifth on Dancing With the Stars. In fact, he and professional dance partner Sharna Burgess knew they weren't going to win.

"I'm just so thankful I lasted this long…I came here because I could," Bolton told E! News' Sibley Scoles after he was eliminated. "They asked me if my body was moving well enough and it does. I wanted to discover how much it could move and I got to do that and I got to inspire some people hopefully."

The pair had two dances: the Argentine tango to "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, they received a 30 from the judges, and a jazz dance to Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like," which netted them at 28.