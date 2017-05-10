Peter Hopper Stone/ABC
Modern Family isn't going anywhere...yet.
ABC has renewed the long-running comedy for a ninth and 10th season, meaning we're getting at least two more years to hang out with the Pritchett-Dunphy clan, with the option for more seasons beyond that. Will we finally find out who's behind this very lengthy documentary about the family?
The series has earned 22 Emmys over its eight seasons so far out of a total of 75 nominations. The ensemble cast of Modern Family includes Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire.
"Modern Family has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for 8 seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years," ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement. "[Creators] Steve and Chris have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none."
Co-creator and executive producer Steve Levitan said, "We are beyond thrilled that we get to spend more time with these characters, these amazing actors, our ridiculously-talented writers and our incredible crew - all of whom are like family to us. And the good kind of family, not the kind that argues with you all the time."
Co-creator and executive producer Christopher Lloyd also released a statement, joking that the show's run will last longer than Alexander the Great's reign.
"We have been blessed since day one on Modern Family, and having the opportunity to spend two more years with these characters — and the brilliant actors behind them — is is the latest, and best, in a series of gaudy gifts. There is so much more to explore in the lives of this family, and so many pressing needs in the lives of our own actual families to go on ignoring, that this timing could not have worked out any better. Truly, it's a humbling experience. Ty Burrell has already pointed out that Alexander the Great's entire reign only lasted 8 1/2 years (326 -317 BC) so yes, everyone is deeply humbled by this."
ABC/Eric McCandless
The reason for renewal delay? Modern Family hails from an outside studio, 20th Century Fox Television, and airs on ABC. The two-season renewal follows similarly to what CBS and Warner Bros. did for The Big Bang Theory which also recently underwent contract negotiations.
"Modern Family remains one of the studio's most prized assets and we are enormously grateful to ABC for this two year pickup," Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman, Presidents of 20th Century Fox Television, also said in a statement. Steve and Chris are genius producers who created nothing less than a television classic, and they would be the first to tell you that their cast and crew are the best there is. We feel incredibly proud to be the studio supporting them and look forward to many more hilarious episodes."
The season eight finale airs Wednesday, May 17 and features the whole family—including guest star Benjamin Bratt as Manny's dad—prepping for Manny (Rodriguez) and Luke's (Gould) high school graduation day.
Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.