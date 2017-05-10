"Modern Family has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for 8 seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years," ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement. "[Creators] Steve and Chris have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none."

Co-creator and executive producer Steve Levitan said, "We are beyond thrilled that we get to spend more time with these characters, these amazing actors, our ridiculously-talented writers and our incredible crew - all of whom are like family to us. And the good kind of family, not the kind that argues with you all the time."