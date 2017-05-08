Jimmy Kimmel has returned to work with some good news for his loyal viewers.

On Monday night's all new Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host started his monologue by answering the question so many fans have been asking: How is baby Billy doing?

"Our son Billy is doing very well. He's eating. He's getting bigger. He's sleeping well. He can read now, which they say is unusual," Jimmy joked to the audience. "My wife took a little video of him today. You can see—he's smiling because so many people donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Either that or he has gas. We don't know."

He continued, "But what a humbling outpouring of support. So many people made donations to CHLA, and my wife and I are very grateful."

Exactly one week ago today, Jimmy announced that his wife Molly McNearney welcomed a baby boy named William John Kimmel on April 21.