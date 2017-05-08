Jimmy Kimmel has returned to work with some good news for his loyal viewers.
On Monday night's all new Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host started his monologue by answering the question so many fans have been asking: How is baby Billy doing?
"Our son Billy is doing very well. He's eating. He's getting bigger. He's sleeping well. He can read now, which they say is unusual," Jimmy joked to the audience. "My wife took a little video of him today. You can see—he's smiling because so many people donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Either that or he has gas. We don't know."
He continued, "But what a humbling outpouring of support. So many people made donations to CHLA, and my wife and I are very grateful."
Exactly one week ago today, Jimmy announced that his wife Molly McNearney welcomed a baby boy named William John Kimmel on April 21.
ABC
Shortly after he was born, nurses and doctors discovered that the couple's newborn had a heart disease that required open heart surgery.
"Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain," Jimmy explained last Monday while trying to hold back tears. "He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."
While the entire staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles deserved plenty of praise for their efforts, Jimmy couldn't help but also thank his wife for staying strong during an emotional time.
"Most of all I want to thank my wife, Molly. First of all, for allowing me to have sex with her in the first place," Jimmy joked. "That was huge right there. So few have done that. But also for being so strong and levelheaded and positive and loving during the worst nightmare a new mother could experience. I couldn't ask for a better partner. I'm so happy we had this baby together. I'm definitely getting a vasectomy after this."
After taking a week-long break from the show, Jimmy's gratitude was on full display once again before introducing guests Zach Galifianakis and Tracee Ellis Ross.
"Our plan is to send a card to everyone who made a donation," the host shared to all of his supporters. "There are a lot. So you might be getting those at Christmas time."
Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.
To learn more about Children's Hospital Los Angeles or to donate, visit their website here.