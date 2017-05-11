Once Upon a Time isn't going anywhere.

ABC has renewed the series for a seventh season, though it will likely be a very different-looking season than we've ever seen before, especially since we already know it will be missing its main character.

Jennifer Morrison recently announced her departure, and EPs Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis spoke to press about what the future of the show might look like.

"I think if there's one thing this show has done, it's reinvented itself every year and so this show has the ability to be many different shows so we feel like creatively it's time to end a few stories but the new show, we feel like this is the kind of show that regenerates," Kitsis said. "And I think when you see the [season six] ending you'll go, ‘Oh yeah!'"

"I think the way we sort of look at it is these are stories for these characters and there are set end points to different stories but that doesn't mean that there aren't new stories for different characters," Horowitz said. "So I think that by the end of the season finale, a lot of what we've been doing for the last six years is wrapped up in a very satisfying way and then we move forward in a way that at the end of it, hopefully you'll see what we're hoping to do in season seven."