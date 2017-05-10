Scandal to End After Season 7: Report

It's about to be handled—permanently.

Scandal will end after its seventh season, TVLine reports. Yes, that means we will soon be saying goodbye to Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her gladiators in 2018, so stock up on the red wine and popcorn now, people!

While Shondaland, ABC is expected to make the official announcement at its Upfront presentation in New York City next week.

In July 2016, Good Morning America caused a bit of panic among the fanbase when anchor Lara Spencer said the sixth season would be its last, which even made creator Shonda Rhimes spit out her coffee.

"Whoa, @GMA: I never said this was the final season of #Scandal," Rhimes said on Twitter. "Way to make me spit out my coffee!"