Scandal to End After Season 7: Report

It's about to be handled—permanently.
Scandal will end after its seventh season, TVLine reports. Yes, that means we will soon be saying goodbye to Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her gladiators in 2018, so stock up on the red wine and popcorn now, people!
While Shondaland, ABC is expected to make the official announcement at its Upfront presentation in New York City next week.
In July 2016, Good Morning America caused a bit of panic among the fanbase when anchor Lara Spencer said the sixth season would be its last, which even made creator Shonda Rhimes spit out her coffee.
"Whoa, @GMA: I never said this was the final season of #Scandal," Rhimes said on Twitter. "Way to make me spit out my coffee!"
In the April issue of Glamour, Kerry Washington played coy about the series' end date.
"It's not really up to me," she told the mag. "It's up to Shonda and to the network. Shonda has said from the beginning that she kind of knows how it ends. So, I'm trusting her to guide the arc."
Washington went on to say how much the role of Olivia Pope changed her life. "It's impossible to say that Olivia Pope hasn't been one of the most transformative roles for me," she said. "I've never played a character for this long."
ABC
Unlike her other hit series, Grey's Anatomy, Rhimes has said she's always known when Scandal will end.
In an interview with NPR, Rhimes admitted, "I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told. I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don't think I'n going to change that...I know how long it will be, but we'll see."
The network had previously announced that Scandal, Grey's Anatomy, and How to Get Away with Murder would all return, along with The Middle, but the fates of the rest of ABC's shows were left up in the air.
In February, ABC renewed the entire TGIT line-up, including How to Get Away With Murder, with longrunning sitcom The Middle also picked up for another season.
Modern Family, Blackish, The Goldbergs, Speechless, American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Designated Survivor, The Catch, Once Upon a Time, and Quantico are all still waiting to find out if they'll receive another season.
Stay tuned for more TV news as Upfronts 2017 get underway!