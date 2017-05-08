With just two weeks left of Dancing with the Stars, you better be good, or you're gone.

This week, it was Bonner Bolton's turn to be gone. This was not a shock. He's never actually been that good of a dancer, but when you start out the season flirting and making rumors with your dance partner, you're bound to last at least a couple weeks longer than you actually should.

Cubs player David Ross is not good, per se, but at least he's entertaining, and that's half the battle on Dancing with the Stars.

Anyway, after all the fun themes over the past few weeks, tonight was all about showing off how good everyone has actually gotten. That meant it was a little boring, but featured some truly incredible dancing. Let's discuss!