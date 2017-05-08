With just two weeks left of Dancing with the Stars, you better be good, or you're gone.
This week, it was Bonner Bolton's turn to be gone. This was not a shock. He's never actually been that good of a dancer, but when you start out the season flirting and making rumors with your dance partner, you're bound to last at least a couple weeks longer than you actually should.
Cubs player David Ross is not good, per se, but at least he's entertaining, and that's half the battle on Dancing with the Stars.
Anyway, after all the fun themes over the past few weeks, tonight was all about showing off how good everyone has actually gotten. That meant it was a little boring, but featured some truly incredible dancing. Let's discuss!
Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater: 36/40 + 39/40 = 75/80
Rashad is at his most fun when his dance tells a story (unless that story is Beauty and the Beast), so it made sense that his trio got a higher score. His jive was fun but it was just very jivey. Not sure he's better than Simone or Normani, but he's certainly worthy of at least third place.
Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy: 40/40 + 39/40 = 79/80
What even?? Normani is officially our pick to win after she killed two very different dances, and would have gotten two perfect scores if Len weren't so crotchety about people dancing on the judge's table.
Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess: 30/40 + 28/40 = 58/80
This exit came as no surprise, even if the vote didn't depend on this week's dances. The first one was kind of a bore, and the second one was sort of alarming.
Most trio dances get a bit sexual, but this was beyond. It just felt old school in all the wrong ways, and paired with Bonner's borderline sexual harassment comments in the clip package, it was all just really unappealing.
Simone Biles and Sasha Farber: 36/40 + 36/40 = 72/80
As much as we love Simone, the judges are right. Every single dance is just a big grin, no matter what it is. It's also really interesting that they had her dance with a female pro in her trio instead of a guy, and we're not sure that helped her at all.
David Ross and Lindsay Arnold: 36/40 + 29/40 = 65/80
David is clearly the next to go, but he has never not been entertaining. Even when his dances are bad, they're still fun to watch, which is more than we can say for some people.
Who are you rooting for as we head towards the finale? Sound off in the comments!
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.