Former soap star and Melrose Place actor Antonio Sabato Jr. may be known for taking off his shirt on steamy television shows, but the actor is taking on a very different kind of role—a real-life political candidate. The 45-year-old actor, who spoke at the Republican National Convention last year, is running for congress in California.

Earlier today, the Los Angeles Times first reported that Sabato filed documents with the Federal Election Commission. Subsequently, Sabato's top fund raiser, Charles Moran, told CNN that the actor decided to run for office after being inspired by Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Moran added that Sabato plans to use his Trump connection to set himself apart from the other Republicans in the district. The office is currently occupied by a Democrat, Rep. Julia Brownley.