George Clooney and Amal Clooney have officially become parents!

E! News can confirm the human rights lawyer gave birth to twins, one son and one daughter.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a rep tells E! News in a statement. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

News of the couple's pregnancy broke in early February thanks to Julie Chen, who confirmed on The Talk that George and Amal were set to expand their family. Shortly after, the A-list actor's proud mom revealed the sexes of her son and daughter-in-law's little ones.

"It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told," Nina Clooney gushed to Vogue.