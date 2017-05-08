When it comes to remembering Hollywood's greatest love stories, John Cena isn't your go-to guy.

The WWE star and actor chatted with E! News while promoting his newest flick, The Wall, where he opened up about his upcoming wedding to Nikki Bella. He revealed that preparations for the big day are well underway, but not quite full speed ahead just yet.

"The wedding planning is not yet an avalanche, but there is a small snowball rolling downhill," Cena shared. "We're getting it going, I'm very excited."

So with John seemingly at the helm of the longtime couple's nuptials, we tested the groom-to-be on his celebrity wedding knowledge.