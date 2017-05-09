You're Doing It Wrong: Removing Gel Nail Polish

If you can resist peeling off old gel polish, you're stronger than most of us.
It's spring, so you're bound to opt to bright colors, like Selena Gomez's cerulean blue stunners. Two weeks (...or one bag of Cuties) later, you look down to an obvious chip in your nail. Everyone can see it. The sight of the imperfection makes you cringe, and your fingers instantly go to take off the remaining polish. Sure, peeling the polish is a temporary solution to appearing "unkept," but it's causing your nail beds a lot of damage.
If you peel off the polish prematurely, you will also take off layers from your nail beds, leaving them vulnerable to breakage and peeling. If you don't, you'll have to walk around with chipped nails. Sounds like you're in a tough spot.
The solution is here, thanks to nail pro Nichole Keyser! Follow the steps below to keep your nails healthy!
Step 1: Buff away the top coat of the gel polish with a 180 grit nail file.
Step 2: Soak a foam pad with acetone or nourishing gel polish remover, and place the rounded side of the foam into the StarPro remover cap. Place finger into the cap and allow to soak for 10-15 minutes. If you don't have the caps, use cotton balls and strips of aluminum foil to wrap your fingers.
Step 3: Pull one cap off to check soak off progress. The gel should appear lifted, loosely falling off the natural nail.
Step 4: Use a cuticle stick to gently push the remaining gel off the natural nail, moving it from the cuticle to tips.
Step 5: File your nails with a 80 or 100 grit file to shape the natural nail. Then, Use a soft block buffer to smooth the nail and edges.
Step 6: Cleanse with rubbing alcohol to clean.
Step 7: Apply cuticle oil to hydrate.
More of a visual learner? Watch the video above!
And, check out all of the products you need to get rid of that tricky gel polish below!
Shellac Nourishing Remover, $6.99 (As seen in the video)
Nail Care Sticks, $1.47
So Rich Cuticle Oil, $16 (As seen in the video)
Miracle Gel Brights, $7.49
Problem solved!
Model's Clothing: Sanctuary Clothing