It's full speed ahead for Yvette Monreal this week.

The 24-year-old actress, known for roles on The Fosters and MTV's Faking It, makes her big-screen feature debut Friday in Ricardo de Montreuil's Lowriders, playing the studious, college-bound Claudia, a longtime friend of Gabriel Chavarria's street artist Danny, who's torn between wanting to pursue his passion and his family's roots in East L.A.'s macho car culture.

"My favorite thing about filming in L.A. is that it's closest to home," Monreal, who hails from Lawndale, Calif., tells E! News. "I've had family visit me on set so it's really nice to be able to show them what I'm working on without having to fly out. I have a few friends who have never even worked in L.A., so I've been lucky enough to have had nearly all my jobs here. I love it!"

And this time she wasn't just working locally—she was making a movie with the likes of Demián Bichir and Eva Longoria, who play Danny's father and stepmother.