Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, John Shearer/WireImage, Lester Cohen/WireImage
Dust off your best cowboy boots—the 2017 CMT Music Awards is a party you won't want to miss.
With Nashville star and comedian Charles Esten hosting, it's sure to be a great time. Besides the stellar host, the awards show has an amazing star-studded line up, featuring performances from Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryanand more!
Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett top the nominations with four each, while Carrie Underwood, who currently boasts the most "CMT Music Awards" wins, earned three more nominations this year! Meanwhile, there are some surprising new names in the "CMT Performance of the Year" category, including Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Nick Jonas, P!nk, Alicia KeysJill Scott, and John Mellencamp .
Check out the complete list of nominees below!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country"
Brad Paisley, "Today"
Brett Eldredge, "Wanna Be That Song"
Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"
Cole Swindell, "Middle Of A Memory"
Dierks Bentley and Elle King, "Different For Girls"
Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."
Jon Pardi, "Dirt On My Boots"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"
Little Big Town, "Better Man"
Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Thomas Rhett, "Star Of The Show"
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Blake Shelton, "Came Here To Forget"
Eric Church, "Record Year"
Jason Aldean, "Lights Come On"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"
Thomas Rhett, "Star Of The Show"
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"
Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"
Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"
Maren Morris, "80s Mercedes"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Reba McEntire, "Back To God"
DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Big & Rich (feat. Tim McGraw), "Lovin' Lately"
Brothers Osborne, "21 Summer"
Dan + Shay, "How Not To"
Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."
LoCash, "I Know Somebody"
GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Eli Young Band, "Saltwater Gospel"
Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"
Little Big Town, "Better Man"
Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"
Old Dominion, "Song For Another Time"
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"
Jon Pardi, "Dirt On My Boots"
Kane Brown, "Used To Love You Sober"
Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"
Luke Combs, "Hurricane"
RaeLynn, "Love Triangle"
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country"
Chris Young (feat. Vince Gill), "Sober Saturday Night"
Dierks Bentley (feat. Elle King), "Different For Girls"
Florida Georgia Line (feat. Tim McGraw), "May We All"
Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood), "The Fighter"
Kenny Chesney with Pink, "Setting The World On Fire"
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean, "Hicktown" (From CMT Concert of the Summer)
Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want To Want Me" (From CMT Crossroads)
John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, "Pink Houses" (From CMT Crossroads)
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, "80s Mercedes" (From CMT Crossroads)
Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, "You're Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like A Woman" (from CMT Artists of the Year)
Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, Close (From CMT Crossroads)
SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR
Brett Eldredge
Jake Owen
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Lauren Alaina
Thomas Rhett
Watch the CMT Music Awars live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 7 at 8PM ET/PT on CMT.