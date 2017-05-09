Dust off your best cowboy boots—the 2017 CMT Music Awards is a party you won't want to miss.

With Nashville star and comedian Charles Esten hosting, it's sure to be a great time. Besides the stellar host, the awards show has an amazing star-studded line up, featuring performances from Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryanand more!

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett top the nominations with four each, while Carrie Underwood, who currently boasts the most "CMT Music Awards" wins, earned three more nominations this year! Meanwhile, there are some surprising new names in the "CMT Performance of the Year" category, including Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Nick Jonas, P!nk, Alicia KeysJill Scott, and John Mellencamp .

Check out the complete list of nominees below!