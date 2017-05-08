A new face is about to kick start your weekday mornings.

We're just one month away from Megyn Kelly's official debut as an NBC News anchor. And while the former Fox News host gears up for an exciting new gig, her colleagues are embracing the familiar face with open arms.

After celebrating Funday Monday with Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb took to Twitter where she snapped one of her many signature selfies with the new co-worker.

"Lookie who I ran into at @RockefellerFdn—our girl @megynkelly!" Hoda shared with her followers. "So happy to have you with us at NBC!! Let's have some fun xo."

Exactly one week ago today, Megyn announced on social media that she was starting a new chapter of her career as an anchor for NBC News.