Brie Bella is about to give birth any minute!

The Total Divas star is more than a week over her due date and recently had a "scare" where she and Daniel Bryan had to go to the hospital. But they were able to return home after getting the OK from the doctor.

As they wait for their baby Birdie Danielson to be born, Nikki Bella says she thinks Brie will give birth when she arrives in Phoenix, AZ!

"Her water's breaking today or tomorrow," Nikki told E! News' Sibley Scoles in an exclusive interview. "I just feel it, because I think she's waiting for me, both of them."