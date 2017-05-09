Brie Bella is about to give birth any minute!
The Total Divas star is more than a week over her due date and recently had a "scare" where she and Daniel Bryan had to go to the hospital. But they were able to return home after getting the OK from the doctor.
As they wait for their baby Birdie Danielson to be born, Nikki Bella says she thinks Brie will give birth when she arrives in Phoenix, AZ!
"Her water's breaking today or tomorrow," Nikki told E! News' Sibley Scoles in an exclusive interview. "I just feel it, because I think she's waiting for me, both of them."
So what kind of mom does Nikki think Brie will be?
"I think Brie is gonna be an amazing," Nikki said. "I think she's gonna be very patient and calm and understanding. And just already seeing how she's dealt with pregnancy, a lot of people have been very shocked that this is her first go around because of how calm she's been."
Nikki recently got engaged to John Cena at WrestleMania 33 and as the two prepare for a wedding, how does she think John will be as an uncle?
Take a look at the E! News video above to see what Nikki said about John's skills as an uncle and see her talk more about baby Birdie!
