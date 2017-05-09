As The Real Housewives of Atlanta's historic four-part reunion came to a close this past weekend, Bravoholics were treated to the most rare of sightings: The complete and total fall from grace of Phaedra Parks.

The Southern belle all but had her peach taken from her by producers right then and there after it was revealed that she was behind the damning rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had wanted to drug and take advantage of Porsha Williams. It turns out you can't just make up criminal accusations about a co-star and former friend and get away with it. Who knew?

Phaedra's baffling lack of remorse and combative reaction to the display of literally all the receipts all but sealed her fate, ensuring none of her co-stars would ever agree to film with her again, and, as E! News exclusively reported, after seven seasons, the lawyer-slash-mortuary sciences enthusiast was given her walking papers.