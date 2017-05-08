The cast and crew of Versace: American Crime Story is hard at work, and we can't wait to see the finished product.

E! News has one of the first looks at Edgar Ramirez on set of the third season of Ryan Murphy's wildly popular anthology series, which follows the 1997 murder of acclaimed fashion designer, Gianni Versace. Edgar stars as the season's titular character, and his resemblance to Versace is pretty uncanny.

Filming on location at the Miami Beach mansion where Versace was shot dead by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, Ramirez was photographed sporting his character's white-blond hair, facial scruff and signature high-fashion threads. Also on set of Versace: American Crime Story was Ricky Martin, who E! News previously confirmed was cast as Gianni's longtime partner, Antonio D'Amico,