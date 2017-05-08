The cast and crew of Versace: American Crime Story is hard at work, and we can't wait to see the finished product.
E! News has one of the first looks at Edgar Ramirez on set of the third season of Ryan Murphy's wildly popular anthology series, which follows the 1997 murder of acclaimed fashion designer, Gianni Versace. Edgar stars as the season's titular character, and his resemblance to Versace is pretty uncanny.
Filming on location at the Miami Beach mansion where Versace was shot dead by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, Ramirez was photographed sporting his character's white-blond hair, facial scruff and signature high-fashion threads. Also on set of Versace: American Crime Story was Ricky Martin, who E! News previously confirmed was cast as Gianni's longtime partner, Antonio D'Amico,
Jerzy Dabrowski/ZUMA Press; Splash News
As fans of Murphy's many television projects have come to understand, concrete details and spoilers are few and far between leading up to show time.
This time around, though, anticipation surrounding this particular show has only mounted thanks to the tidbits of information we do know. The true crime story will be brought to life thanks to a star-studded cast including Ramirez, Martin and Penélope Cruz, who was tapped to play Versace's sister, Donatella Versace.
AM/splashnews
Other cast members include Darren Criss as Cunanan and most recently Max Greenfield, though it's not currently clear which character the New Girl star will tackle.
As for plot points, the 10-episode season will presumably track the three-month killing spree leading up to Versace's murder on the steps of his home and conclude with Cunanan's suicide in July 1997.
Murphy spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his interest in pursuing the murder: "I was always very moved and freaked out by the Versace assassination, and I thought it was a really great story to do because it's a manhunt season. [Serial killer Andrew Cunanan] killed four people and then Versace, and was on the loose. We're exploring the reasons of how he got away with being undetected."
OHPIX/BACKGRID
He continued, "The tragedy of the Versace murder was that it should not have happened. He should have been caught by then. But he wasn't caught because he was targeting gay people, and people didn't care. That's why Gianni Versace was killed, for the most part...That is a true crime story in America, so we're tackling that."
Authenticity also remains a focal point of his mission, as camera have already started rolling at Versace's residence, which has since been transformed into a hotel called The Villa Casa Casuarina.
"The robes!" Ramirez excitedly shared with E! News exclusively when asked what to expect. "And of course, the house. Everything is going to be recreated."
Versace follows the award-winning first installment of American Crime Story, The People v. O.J. Simpson and the upcoming Katrina, starring Annette Benning and Matthew Broderick.
Both Katrina and Versace: American Crime Story will air in 2018 on FX.