Psych Reunion Movie Is Officially Happening at USA

Get ready to spend Christmas in Santa Barbara, Psych-Os!
USA has announced that Psych: The Movie will be making its way to the network just in time for the holiday, reuniting the cast for the first time since Psych signed off for good in 2014. Picking up three years since we last saw Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dule Hill), our favorite fake psychic and his BFF will be teaming up once more for the two-hour reunion movie.
They'll be joined by former series regulars Timothy Omundson (Lassiter), Maggie Lawson (Juliet), Corbin Bernsen (Henry) and Kirsten Nelson (Chief Vick), as well as some yet-to-be-announced returning fan-favorite characters. Roday and Psych creator Steve Franks co-wrote the film with Franks at the helm as director.
Psych: The Movie sees the pals come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. "A comedic thrill ride follows, as the wild and unpredictable Psych team pursues the bad guys, justice …and food," the official logline reads.
"Psych is a beloved part of our USA family, and what better time to reunite with family than the holidays." said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. "Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it in to a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history."
"Psych has an absolutely phenomenal and constantly refreshing fan base. We couldn't be more thrilled to gift our Psych-os this holiday season with Psych: The Movie," Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and President, Universal Cable Productions, added. "Steve, James, Dulé and the rest of the gang are all returning for a delightful holiday movie that will not – nay, dare not – disappoint!"
Psych ran for eight seasons on USA, standing as one of their longest-running series.
Are you looking forward to a Psych reunion? Sound off in the comments below!
Psych: The Movie will premiere in December 2017 on USA.
