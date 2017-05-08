Psych Reunion Movie Is Officially Happening at USA

Get ready to spend Christmas in Santa Barbara, Psych-Os!

USA has announced that Psych: The Movie will be making its way to the network just in time for the holiday, reuniting the cast for the first time since Psych signed off for good in 2014. Picking up three years since we last saw Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dule Hill), our favorite fake psychic and his BFF will be teaming up once more for the two-hour reunion movie.

They'll be joined by former series regulars Timothy Omundson (Lassiter), Maggie Lawson (Juliet), Corbin Bernsen (Henry) and Kirsten Nelson (Chief Vick), as well as some yet-to-be-announced returning fan-favorite characters. Roday and Psych creator Steve Franks co-wrote the film with Franks at the helm as director.