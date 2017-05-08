Haters gonna hate, but smart ladies gonna correct the spelling of online trolls...
Earlier today, E! News caught up Gabrielle Union at a fan meet and greet in Miami to celebrate the launch of her new hair care line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, at Ulta Beauty, and the star revealed that she has a lot of haters on the Internet and that letting them insult her with no recourse is not her style.
While some celebs are not into engaging with the angry masses, the Being Mary Jane star says she's all about schooling the trolls because she finds it all "hilarious."
What's her biggest pet peeve when interacting with insult-hurling strangers who hide behind the anonymity of the Internet? "If you are going to come for me, first of all spell things correctly. Ho doesn't have an e on it!"
As for how the words affect her? "Any time someone is trolling you what they are doing is putting a massive spotlight on their own insecurities," Union told us. "Haters are fans that just haven't gotten the facts yet."
The Almost Christmas star is clearly able to shake off most of the mean-spirited remarks directed at her, but she does say she gets serious when it comes to serious matters—like receiving death threats, which she admits she gets and takes very seriously.
In the interview, Union also discussed a few other key topics like whether or not her NBA player husband Dwyane Wade actually leaves the toilet seat up, and her upcoming book, We're Going to Need More Wine, which she said will be very raw and candid.
The actress said that the book of essays, which will be published by Dey Street Books, delves into her first failed marriage to former NFL player Chris Howard and what let to its destruction.
Union also said that in her book she writes about her sexual assault at the age of 19 and expresses her desire to help others survivors with her words.
We're Going To Need More Wine will be released in October 2017.