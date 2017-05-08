What's her biggest pet peeve when interacting with insult-hurling strangers who hide behind the anonymity of the Internet? "If you are going to come for me, first of all spell things correctly. Ho doesn't have an e on it!"

As for how the words affect her? "Any time someone is trolling you what they are doing is putting a massive spotlight on their own insecurities," Union told us. "Haters are fans that just haven't gotten the facts yet."

The Almost Christmas star is clearly able to shake off most of the mean-spirited remarks directed at her, but she does say she gets serious when it comes to serious matters—like receiving death threats, which she admits she gets and takes very seriously.