"There is a baby growing inside me."

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan found out they're expecting their first child on Wednesday's season six finale of Total Divas. While Brie just gave birth, we had the chance on the episode to see her and Bryan find out the exciting news months ago.

At the very end of the episode, Brie took a pregnancy test and it said positive!

"Bryan!" Brie called to her husband from the bathroom. She then showed him the positive test and gushed, "It says pregnant!"

"Three plus weeks you've been pregnant," Bryan told Brie.

Brie then said to her husband, "I've wanted this test to say pregnant for so long."