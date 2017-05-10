"There is a baby growing inside me."
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan found out they're expecting their first child on Wednesday's season six finale of Total Divas. While Brie just gave birth, we had the chance on the episode to see her and Bryan find out the exciting news months ago.
At the very end of the episode, Brie took a pregnancy test and it said positive!
"Bryan!" Brie called to her husband from the bathroom. She then showed him the positive test and gushed, "It says pregnant!"
"Three plus weeks you've been pregnant," Bryan told Brie.
Brie then said to her husband, "I've wanted this test to say pregnant for so long."
"You wanted it for so long," Bryan replied.
"I can't believe it," Brie said at the very end of the episode.
So sweet!
Watch the Total Divas recap video above to see Brie and Bryan learn the exciting news and to see more OMG moments from the season six finale, like Nikki Bella making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam!
Plus, make sure to watch Total Bellas this fall to see more of Brie's pregnancy journey and Nikki and John Cena's road to engagement!
Total Bellas season 2 premieres in 2017, only on E!