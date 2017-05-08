Kailyn Lowry is approaching the home stretch of her third pregnancy.
With just a few weeks to go until the Teen Mom 2 star welcomes another baby, E! News is learning more about how the single mom is preparing to expand her family.
"She's seven months pregnant and ready for the birth," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She keeps saying how she can't wait for the baby to come. She says she doesn't know if it's a boy or girl. She wants to be surprised."
As fans of the MTV reality star know, Kailyn is already the proud mom to boys Lincoln and Isaac.
Just last week, the blogger confirmed to her Twitter followers that Chris Lopez was the father of her third child. While the pair appeared together for a brief moment in a recent episode, the twosome has not been photographed together.
Fern / Splash News
"She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father," our insider shared. "She plans on raising the baby on her own." E! News has also learned that it's very unlikely that she will be requesting support from Chris.
As Kailyn prepares to raise another child on her own, the 25-year-old was able to have some fun this weekend during a trip to Los Angeles for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
According to a source, Kailyn had a guy with her during her getaway. The pair was spotted running errands and attending events together.
"She insisted he was just a friend but then they did a Snapchat of them in bed together," our source shared. "She was upset by the negative response to the Snap. [Her ex] Javi Marroquin was especially angry about it and let her know."
Ultimately, Kailyn is trying her best to stay away from any drama. In a recent blog post, the best-selling author expressed her excitement at welcoming another child by sharing a few of her favorite products for moms.
"I am so excited about all the new baby things that I've gotten because it's been some time since I've bought cute baby things!" she wrote to her fans. "I thought it would be fun as I've been sharing some of the cute gifts that I've gotten in the mail to round up some of my favorite things so far that I just love. "
Some of her beloved items include Skip Hop's new bouncer and milestone blankets from batz kids. Let the countdown to baby No. 3 continue!