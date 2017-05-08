Kailyn Lowry is approaching the home stretch of her third pregnancy.

With just a few weeks to go until the Teen Mom 2 star welcomes another baby, E! News is learning more about how the single mom is preparing to expand her family.

"She's seven months pregnant and ready for the birth," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She keeps saying how she can't wait for the baby to come. She says she doesn't know if it's a boy or girl. She wants to be surprised."

As fans of the MTV reality star know, Kailyn is already the proud mom to boys Lincoln and Isaac.

Just last week, the blogger confirmed to her Twitter followers that Chris Lopez was the father of her third child. While the pair appeared together for a brief moment in a recent episode, the twosome has not been photographed together.