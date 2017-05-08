Here comes the bride Meghan Markle!

Now that The Suits actress has secured a coveted invite to Pippa Middleton's upcoming wedding to James Matthews, one question remains: How is she preparing for the big day?! Well, despite the obvious pressure that comes with attending such a major event, it appears as if Meghan is handling the next step in her relationship with Prince Harry with stride.

A source close to the brunette beauty tells E! News she's already had not one, but two, separate fittings in Toronto for her ensemble. No word yet on what color hue Markle has decided on, but our insider shares her look will include a hat for the formal ceremony portion of the festivities.

Which brings us to yet another wildly discussed topic: What portions of Pippa and James' nuptials will Meghan attend?