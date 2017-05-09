Markle even missed friend Serena Williams' baby shower in Miami on Sunday because she had promised Harry that she'd attend, so long as she could get the time off of work (and we have a feeling the betrothed tennis star understood). The Suits star is due back on the Toronto set of the USA drama on Wednesday, so hers was a brief jaunt across the pond.

"Harry was the one that encouraged her to come," a source close to the prince tells E! News. "He hates doing these things by himself and it felt great to have someone he loves cheering him on. With Meghan, he feels like they're a team. It gives him so much energy."

What it sounds like, is that Harry's gearing up to propose to his best friend—rather like how his big brother, Prince William, proposed to his best friend in 2010...at least a month before they revealed to the public that they were engaged.