"We helped her, we saved her. We had a doctor take care of the problem. It's such a small problem, truth be told," Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) said.

When she reemerged in the grocery for the first time, the pain was palpable through the screen. Bledel's innocent eyes were troubled, pained. Her performance in The Handmaid's Tale, particularly this episode, will make you forget she was ever the doe-eyed Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. Bledel loses herself in the role in the best way possible.

Bledel's character tells Elisbaeth Moss' Offred that she's no longer part of the Mayday rebellion, Offred will have to pick up the torch.