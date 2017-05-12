It just comes with the territory.
Along with serving drinks and rubbing elbows with celebrities, getting hit on at the bar is just another part of the job for the cast of E!'s What Happens at The Abbey. In the video above, the employees reveal the wildest ways customers have approached them at work to show their interest, proving the traditional line "Can I get your number?" just doesn't cut it anymore.
"The craziest way a customer has hit on me is by attempting to give me the other kind of 'tip,'" management trainee Chelsea Jeffers reveals, clarifying, "Attempting!"
Meanwhile, VIP server Billy Reilich constantly receives extra attention thanks to his ripped body. "Working at The Abbey you get touched constantly," he says. "I get outrageous amounts of money offered to me for people to 'worship' my muscles."
Bartender Cory Zwierzynski can totally relate after a patron got too hands-on with him during one memorable moment.
"[He] comes over the side of the bar, he gives me a big hug and then he put his hands down my pants!" Cory reveals. "Sneaky little bastard!"
