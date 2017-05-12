It just comes with the territory.

Along with serving drinks and rubbing elbows with celebrities, getting hit on at the bar is just another part of the job for the cast of E!'s What Happens at The Abbey. In the video above, the employees reveal the wildest ways customers have approached them at work to show their interest, proving the traditional line "Can I get your number?" just doesn't cut it anymore.

"The craziest way a customer has hit on me is by attempting to give me the other kind of 'tip,'" management trainee Chelsea Jeffers reveals, clarifying, "Attempting!"