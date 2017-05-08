Everything You Want to Know About Butt Implants

The doctor finds her profession to be the intersection of science and art, allowing her to literally sculpt the bodies of her patients. "My patients are looking for some fullness and a lift. They do not want anyone to know they had anything done," she revealed. "They want it to look natural."

There are a number of ways to perfect the bottom, including exercise, Sculptra injections, fat injections and implants. But, implants are not the doctor's preferred procedure. Infection, asymmetry, bleeding, scarring and rotation of the implant are major risks. "I prefer Sculptra and fat injections. I think they have a lower risk profile and look better," the physician explained.

Sculptra injections are made up of lactic acid particles that stimulate collagen growth, originally approved by the FDA as a solution to facial gauntness in AIDS patients. This procedure, which costs from $6,000 to $18,000+ per session, doesn't have any healing time, so you can make an appointment and continue on your merry way. However, the results will take at least 2-3 months. After the growth period, the new bodacious booty will last up to five years.