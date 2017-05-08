Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is skating on thin ice with her parole officer...
The reality star, who served 11 months in prison for felony fraud in 2015, is in some trouble after she neglected to report two traffic violations to her parole officer, which is a big no-no when you are on supervised release.
According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the reality star's first citation was for making an illegal turn last year. At the time, the 44-year-old Jersey girl and her lawyer were allegedly warned that she would have to report any contact with law enforcement. However, the docs claim that her most recent ticket was from last month for illegally using a cell phone while driving, which she also failed to report to her P.O. in the specified time frame.
In the docs, the P.O. made it clear that this is the last warning the mom of four will get before things could escalate to her getting dragged into court.
So basically she's getting a written slap on the wrist...
Her attorney, James Leonard Jr., assures E! News that nothing more will come of the matter. The lawyer tells E! News: "This was a a simple miscommunication that will not reoccur."
In October 2014, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison. On Jan, 4, 2015, she headed to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., to serve her time, but was released early on Dec. 23, 2015 for good behavior. Her husband Joe Giudice is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence for bank fraud and bankruptcy fraud.
The New Jersey court allowed the couple to serve their sentences at different times so that one parent could remain with their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.
"I am heartbroken that this is affecting my family—especially my four young daughters, who mean more to me than anything in the world," Teresa said in a statement after her 2014 guilty plea.