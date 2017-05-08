Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is skating on thin ice with her parole officer...

The reality star, who served 11 months in prison for felony fraud in 2015, is in some trouble after she neglected to report two traffic violations to her parole officer, which is a big no-no when you are on supervised release.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the reality star's first citation was for making an illegal turn last year. At the time, the 44-year-old Jersey girl and her lawyer were allegedly warned that she would have to report any contact with law enforcement. However, the docs claim that her most recent ticket was from last month for illegally using a cell phone while driving, which she also failed to report to her P.O. in the specified time frame.