"I'm just happy to be marrying my best friend."

Nikki Bella is looking forward to her big day with John Cena. Last month, John got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend at WrestleMania 33 and now Nikki is giving an update on their wedding plans. During an exclusive interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles, the Total Divas star revealed how life has changed since becoming engaged.

"It does feel different because I guess now there's a sense of security," Nikki said. "I feel like I have a bigger smile and I'm like, 'Yeah I'm taken.'"