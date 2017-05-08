Getty Images
Getty Images
It's been three years since Taylor Swift released "Bad Blood," and yet Katy Perry is still being asked about the song and their "feud" to this day.
The singer sat down with Entertainment Weekly and opened up about her future music and what we can expect from her forthcoming album. Of course, the topic of conversation eventually lead to whether Perry will respond to Swift's "Bad Blood," which was allegedly written about Perry.
"I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that's calling out any one person," she dished. "One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that's not to any one person, and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that."
She continued, "Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story."
Though Perry won't back down in acknowledging everything has a consequence, she wants to be clear that her new record is about more than a silly feud.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic for YouTube
"This record is not about anyone else," she said. "This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else. It's not even about me! It's about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there's a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless, and here it is."
She said she wrote about 40 songs in total for the album and had to cut it down to 15, including her latest singles "Chained to the Rhythm" and "Bon Appetit."
"It's really quite brave," Perry described the album of which the title is still unknown. "Sonically, it's fun and dance-y and dark and light. It's all of these things. It definitely is a change."
In fact, the album reflects the changes Perry has experienced in her own life.
"I left my 20s and I've gone to my 30s," she said. "I've embraced. I've surrendered. I've healed some of my issues with my family, with my relationships. Today I'm sober, but I don't know about tomorrow! One day at a time, right?"
She laughed, "It's all kind of beautiful. I built up Katy Perry, and she was so fun. And I still am Katy Perry, and I love her so much but, at the core, I'm Katheryn Hudson, and I think that's being revealed as I embrace who I really am."