It's been three years since Taylor Swift released "Bad Blood," and yet Katy Perry is still being asked about the song and their "feud" to this day.

The singer sat down with Entertainment Weekly and opened up about her future music and what we can expect from her forthcoming album. Of course, the topic of conversation eventually lead to whether Perry will respond to Swift's "Bad Blood," which was allegedly written about Perry.

"I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that's calling out any one person," she dished. "One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that's not to any one person, and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that."