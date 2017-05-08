EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Romance Heats Up With Miami Getaway

by McKenna Aiello

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's rumored relationship is looking more and more like the real deal. 

E! News obtained exclusive photographs of the E! reality star and hip-hop artist enjoying some alone time in Miami over the weekend, and yes, there was plenty of PDA. Kylie, 19, was on hand to support the "Goosebumps" rapper as he took the stage at the Rolling Loud Festival on Sunday evening, a three-day music event held in Florida's Bayfront Park. 

The pair—who have yet to comment on the status of their romance—took a private stroll through the festival grounds, Scott's arms wrapped around Jenner's shoulder as their fingers intertwined. We also couldn't help but notice these two are already coordinating ensembles in baggy cargo pants and graphic T-shirts. 

The makeup mogul completed her streetwear chic look with a black beanie and combat boots. 

Since first sparking rumors at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival in early April, Kylie and Travis have spent time in Houston, Boston and New York City. 

From basketball games to shopping trips and steamy nightclub appearances, the pair hasn't shied away from flaunting their blossoming relationship, which seemingly began shortly after Kylie split from longtime love, Tyga

Travis even rang in his 25th birthday with his could-be girlfriend by his side, as Jenner, Kendall JennerBella Hadid stepped out for a star-studded bash held at Big Apple hotspot Cipriani. 

"They are together for now," an insider told E! News of their dynamic. "They are having fun."

A separate insider also revealed that Kylie and Travis are in fact dating, explaining, "It's real."

So Kylie, time to make things Instagram official? 

