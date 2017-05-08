Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's rumored relationship is looking more and more like the real deal.

E! News obtained exclusive photographs of the E! reality star and hip-hop artist enjoying some alone time in Miami over the weekend, and yes, there was plenty of PDA. Kylie, 19, was on hand to support the "Goosebumps" rapper as he took the stage at the Rolling Loud Festival on Sunday evening, a three-day music event held in Florida's Bayfront Park.

The pair—who have yet to comment on the status of their romance—took a private stroll through the festival grounds, Scott's arms wrapped around Jenner's shoulder as their fingers intertwined. We also couldn't help but notice these two are already coordinating ensembles in baggy cargo pants and graphic T-shirts.

The makeup mogul completed her streetwear chic look with a black beanie and combat boots.