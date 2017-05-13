Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Happiness is finding out that Kristen Bell's entire outfit is on sale (well, except for the $425 Mercedes Castillo sandals. But everything else is on sale).
Though you probably think the Chips actor's floral ensemble is a statement-making maxi dress, it's actually an incredibly chic two-piece Rebecca Taylor set—and now both the top and the skirt are 40 percent off.
Is there a more perfect summer outfit? (Debatable, but probably not.) It's structural (which makes it more interesting than your average outfit), it's floral (without feeling too girly) and it's romantic enough to throw on with heels for date night but easily toned down with sandals for a more daytime-appropriate look.
When those items sell out—because they will—consider the below pieces for a similar look. (And don't worry, they're on sale, too!)
Cutout Floral-Print Chiffon Top, Was: $210, Now: $99
Patterned Tiered Skirt, Was: $35, Now: $10
Cher Top, Was: $265, Now: $96
Article continues below
Yonelia Cold-Shoulder Printed Broadcloth Midi Dress, Was: $450, Now: $198
Clara Ditsy Floral Cold Shoulder Halterneck Top, Was: $28, Now: $16
Cartoon Cactus Skirt, Was: $283, Now: $142
Article continues below
Willow Skirt, Was: $170, Now: $119
Splodge Print Ruffle Top, Was: $65, Now: $30
Cyprine Printed Silk Skirt, Was: $328, Now: $148
Article continues below
Hollis Printed Silk Dress, Was: $450, Now: $198
Silk One-Shoulder Top in Assam Floral, Was: $85, Now: $60
Black Floral Print Frill Hem Midi Skirt, Was: $70, Now: $20
Article continues below
Flower power, y'all.
Happy Saturday!