Saturday Savings: Kristen Bell's Floral Two-Piece Is 40% Off

by Raleigh Burgan

ESC: Kristen Bell

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Happiness is finding out that Kristen Bell's entire outfit is on sale (well, except for the $425 Mercedes Castillo sandals. But everything else is on sale).

Though you probably think the Chips actor's floral ensemble is a statement-making maxi dress, it's actually an incredibly chic two-piece Rebecca Taylor set—and now both the top and the skirt are 40 percent off.

Is there a more perfect summer outfit? (Debatable, but probably not.) It's structural (which makes it more interesting than your average outfit), it's floral (without feeling too girly) and it's romantic enough to throw on with heels for date night but easily toned down with sandals for a more daytime-appropriate look.

Every Denim Jacket You Need This Spring

When those items sell out—because they will—consider the below pieces for a similar look. (And don't worry, they're on sale, too!)

Shop the Look

 

ESC: Saturday Savings

Bailey 44

Cutout Floral-Print Chiffon Top, Was: $210, Now: $99

ESC: Saturday Savings

H&M

Patterned Tiered Skirt, Was: $35, Now: $10

ESC: Saturday Savings

Sam & Lavi

Cher Top, Was: $265, Now: $96

ESC: Saturday Savings

IRO

Yonelia Cold-Shoulder Printed Broadcloth Midi Dress, Was: $450, Now: $198

ESC: Saturday Savings

Boohoo

Clara Ditsy Floral Cold Shoulder Halterneck Top, Was: $28, Now: $16

ESC: Saturday Savings

Kenzo

Cartoon Cactus Skirt, Was: $283, Now: $142

ESC: Saturday Savings

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve

Willow Skirt, Was: $170, Now: $119

ESC: Saturday Savings

Topshop

Splodge Print Ruffle Top, Was: $65, Now: $30

ESC: Saturday Savings

Joie

Cyprine Printed Silk Skirt, Was: $328, Now: $148

ESC: Saturday Savings

Mother of Pearl

Hollis Printed Silk Dress, Was: $450, Now: $198

ESC: Saturday Savings

Madewell

Silk One-Shoulder Top in Assam Floral, Was: $85, Now: $60

ESC: Saturday Savings

River Island

Black Floral Print Frill Hem Midi Skirt, Was: $70, Now: $20

Flower power, y'all. 

Happy Saturday!

