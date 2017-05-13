Happiness is finding out that Kristen Bell's entire outfit is on sale (well, except for the $425 Mercedes Castillo sandals. But everything else is on sale).

Though you probably think the Chips actor's floral ensemble is a statement-making maxi dress, it's actually an incredibly chic two-piece Rebecca Taylor set—and now both the top and the skirt are 40 percent off.

Is there a more perfect summer outfit? (Debatable, but probably not.) It's structural (which makes it more interesting than your average outfit), it's floral (without feeling too girly) and it's romantic enough to throw on with heels for date night but easily toned down with sandals for a more daytime-appropriate look.