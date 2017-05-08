Debra Messing can count her proudest moments of her entire life on one hand.
"When Vice President Biden said on Meet the Press that Will & Grace had done more to educate the country about LGBT issues than anything else, besides the birth of my son that was the proudest moment of my life. And I have to believe—I think tonight's going to be the third," she told E! News at the GLAAD Awards where she was honored with the GLAAD Excellence in Media Award.
Messing will return to the groundbreaking series for 12 episodes this fall. She'll reunite with costars Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally for the revival that was sparked by their secret reunion to film an election PSA. The fact that they're reuniting is still something she's trying to wrap her head around.
"I mean, never in a million years had I thought it was possible except for maybe like in 30 years doing a geriatric Will & Grace, but I'm really happy," she said.
The original Will & Grace featured huge guest stars on a regular basis, from Cher and Madonna to Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez. Seems like that tradition could continue with the revival.
"I've lost track of the number of people who have pitched themselves and I say bring it, I say bring it," she told us. But who's trying to get into it with Will Truman and Grace Adler?
"I won't tell you, but it includes politicians," Messing revealed.
Will & Grace returns this fall on NBC.
