Debra Messing can count her proudest moments of her entire life on one hand.

"When Vice President Biden said on Meet the Press that Will & Grace had done more to educate the country about LGBT issues than anything else, besides the birth of my son that was the proudest moment of my life. And I have to believe—I think tonight's going to be the third," she told E! News at the GLAAD Awards where she was honored with the GLAAD Excellence in Media Award.

Messing will return to the groundbreaking series for 12 episodes this fall. She'll reunite with costars Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally for the revival that was sparked by their secret reunion to film an election PSA. The fact that they're reuniting is still something she's trying to wrap her head around.