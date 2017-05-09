Nikki Bella Is "Really Disappointed" in Brie for Asking Daniel Bryan to Put in a Good Word for Her at WWE: Watch!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brandi, Lawrence, What Happens at The Abbey, What Happens at The Abbey 101

The Abbey's Brandi Talks Having a Baby With BFF Lawrence & GF Chloe: "It's the Gay Version of Three's Company"

Murray Swanby, Instagram

Murray Swanby Can't Keep His Clothes on: See The Abbey Star's Sexiest Underwear Selfies!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Are you joking right now?"

Nikki Bella is furious with Brie Bella on Wednesday's Total Divas season six finale. On the episode, Brie asks Daniel Bryan to put in a good word for Nikki at WWE to try to get her a spot at SummerSlam. But when she tells Nikki what she did, her sister is extremely upset with her.

"Oh my gosh, I forgot to tell you," Brie says to Nikki. "I told Bryan if he could pitch to put you on SummerSlam. I was like, 'Just do this favor for me.'"

Photos

Brie Bella's Pregnancy Pics

Total Divas

That's when Nikki asks her if she's joking, "You really said that? I never asked you to do that for me though. I don't need people's help to get on the show, it's my own hard work and talent that gets me on the show."

Brie asks her sister, "You think I'm taking away your hard work? Oh I'm sorry that I was f--king trying to get you a job."

Watch the Total Divas clip above to see the sisters argue and see Nikki tell Brie she's "really disappointed" in her!

Watch the season finale of Total Divas tomorrow at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , WWE , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again