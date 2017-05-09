"Are you joking right now?"

Nikki Bella is furious with Brie Bella on Wednesday's Total Divas season six finale. On the episode, Brie asks Daniel Bryan to put in a good word for Nikki at WWE to try to get her a spot at SummerSlam. But when she tells Nikki what she did, her sister is extremely upset with her.

"Oh my gosh, I forgot to tell you," Brie says to Nikki. "I told Bryan if he could pitch to put you on SummerSlam. I was like, 'Just do this favor for me.'"