"Are you joking right now?"
Nikki Bella is furious with Brie Bella on Wednesday's Total Divas season six finale. On the episode, Brie asks Daniel Bryan to put in a good word for Nikki at WWE to try to get her a spot at SummerSlam. But when she tells Nikki what she did, her sister is extremely upset with her.
"Oh my gosh, I forgot to tell you," Brie says to Nikki. "I told Bryan if he could pitch to put you on SummerSlam. I was like, 'Just do this favor for me.'"
That's when Nikki asks her if she's joking, "You really said that? I never asked you to do that for me though. I don't need people's help to get on the show, it's my own hard work and talent that gets me on the show."
Brie asks her sister, "You think I'm taking away your hard work? Oh I'm sorry that I was f--king trying to get you a job."
