Carmelo Anthony took to social media to let the world know that there's still love in his heart for his estranged wife La La Anthony.
The 32-year-old basketball player commented "Love yall" on one of LaLa's Instagram photos, which showed the star and her son attending VH1's 2nd Annual "Dear Mama" Mother's Day event over the weekend.
The pic Carmelo commented on shows La La with one arm around their son, Kiyan, 10, on the red carpet and the two are all smiles.
Referring to her son, La La captioned the post, "He's the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside #myoneandonly #myeverything #vh1 #dearmama."
La La and the New York Knicks player, who are currently in the middle of some pretty serious separation drama, made it public last month that they had split up after seven years of marriage.
Not long after the TV personality and bestie of Kim Kardashian broke off her relationship with her husband came a report that Carmelo had impregnated another woman—a report he has denied.
Neither La La nor Carmelo have spoken publicly about the breakup, but a source told E! News last week that the NBA star "wants to make it work and is trying not to lose his family."
La La, meanwhile, has not let the separation keep her from living her life. She made her first appearance sans wedding ring at the AT&T and Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon and Award Ceremony.
Her appearance at the Dear Mama event, which was held near Pasadena, Calif., comes hot on the heels of her solo appearance at the 2017 Met Gala last week in New York City.
"Unbreakable," she captioned a pic of herself in her fierce Met Gala look.