It's time to take notes because the cast of E!'s What Happens at The Abbey is breaking down their ultimate do's and don'ts of bar and restaurant etiquette in the video above. Let's just call this a crucial how-to guide in not pissing off your bartenders and servers.
Rule number one? Water is not on the menu. "Do not walk up to me and say, 'Can I have five waters?'" bartender Kyle Clarke states. "No, you may not. Pavilions is right across the street."
FYI: He's also not a huge fan of mojitos.
Server Elizabeth Steinle also wants you to be aware that her time is valuable, so don't waste it with annoying behavior.
As she explains, "Don't ask for a napkin and then wait for them to come back and then ask for a side of ketchup...and then wait for them to come back and then ask for some ice."
And, even though this should probably already be a no-brainer, VIP host Brandi Andrews also offers up one very important do. "What they should do is tip your f--king bartenders!" she advises.
