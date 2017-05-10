Calling all customers!

It's time to take notes because the cast of E!'s What Happens at The Abbey is breaking down their ultimate do's and don'ts of bar and restaurant etiquette in the video above. Let's just call this a crucial how-to guide in not pissing off your bartenders and servers.

Rule number one? Water is not on the menu. "Do not walk up to me and say, 'Can I have five waters?'" bartender Kyle Clarke states. "No, you may not. Pavilions is right across the street."

FYI: He's also not a huge fan of mojitos.