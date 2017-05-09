What happens at Murray Swanby's? Lots of sexy, stripped-down selfies!

When the hunky What Happens at The Abbey star is rubbing shoulders with celebs at The Abbey, he's getting nearly naked for some super-steamy Instagram pics. It's no secret Murray has a chiseled six-pack, bulging biceps and perfect pecs, so you better show off that hot body, mister!

With the premiere of What Happens at The Abbey just days away, what better way to get your motors running and tongues wagging than by checking out a sizzling collection of Murray's hottest underwear selfies?