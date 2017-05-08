In one of the most shocking moments in the show's history, Jeff Varner outed Smith as transgender to the rest of the contestants—and, subsequently, the world when the episode aired. Varner had been in danger of being voted off and, in an effort to save himself, sealed his fate by making an ugly scene.

"There is deception on levels here that these guys don't understand," he told the Tribal Council and, turning on Smith, asked "Why haven't you told anyone you're transgender?"

"I didn't want to be the 'trans Survivor player,' and I wanted to be 'Zeke the Survivor player,'" Smith explained. "I don't even need a cheerleader because I know I can do whatever I want to do."

Since its initial airing, Jeff has publicly apologized to Zeke, sharing on Twitter, "I offer my deepest, most heart-felt apologizes to Zeke Smith, his friends and life allies, his family and to all those who my mistake hurt and offended...I was wrong and make no excuses for it. I own responsibility in what is the worst decision of my life."