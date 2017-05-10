Brie Bella Dishes on Pregnancy, Nikki & John Cena Talk Marriage & More in Total Bellas Season 2 Sneak Peek: Watch!

Oh, baby!

Total Bellas season two is set to premiere this fall, and this new sneak peek previews all of the OMG moments ahead!

On season two, Nikki Bella and John Cena move in with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan in Phoenix, AZ as Brie prepares to give birth. And while it sounds like a great idea, the preview above shows a lot of tears and tense moments coming up.

"Family is never a priority to John," Brie can be heard saying.

We also see the Bellas' mom Kathy crying as Bryan says, "This is our business."

But we can also look forward to a lot of happy moments and marriage talk between Nikki and John this season.

"You've never asked what type of diamond I like," Nikki says to John.

We then see a glimpse of Nikki and John at WrestleMania 33, where he proposed to Nikki!

"I'm not opposed to marriage," John says at the very end of the preview. And he definitely proved that! 

Watch the Total Bellas season two sneak peek above to see all of the jaw-dropping moments ahead this season!

Total Bellas season 2 premieres in 2017, only on E!

