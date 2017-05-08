Billboard Music Awards
Billboard Music Awards
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are shaping up to be a real heart-of-the-ocean style affair.
Two decades after "My Heart Will Go On" propelled the Titanic soundtrack to record heights, Céline Dion will be performing the Oscar- and Grammy-winning song live at the BBMAs, taking place May 21 in Las Vegas.
"This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career," Dion said in a statement Monday. "It's a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards' international stage, in celebration of the film's 20 anniversary."
That's right. It's been 20 years since you saw the film no fewer than three times in the theater before it went on to win 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Original Song for "My Heart Will Go On."
Paramount Pictures
"I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come," Dion continued.
The soundtrack for Titanic, the fifth-highest grossing film of all time, went to No. 1 Billboard 200 chart en route to being named Soundtrack Album of the Year at the 1998 Billboard Music Awards.
"My Heart Will Go On" reached number one on the charts in nearly 20 countries when it first came out in 1997. In the U.S. alone, the song reached No. 1 and stayed on the charts for a total of 20 weeks.
"Twenty years later, this timeless song still resonates with a global audience of music and movie fans alike," said Mark Bracco, executive producer of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. "It's going to be a performance to remember—and there won't be a dry eye in the house."
Céline recorded the chart topper on May 22, 1997—and you can watch her in action once again on May 21, 2017.
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.