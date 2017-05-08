"My Heart Will Go On" reached number one on the charts in nearly 20 countries when it first came out in 1997. In the U.S. alone, the song reached No. 1 and stayed on the charts for a total of 20 weeks.

"Twenty years later, this timeless song still resonates with a global audience of music and movie fans alike," said Mark Bracco, executive producer of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. "It's going to be a performance to remember—and there won't be a dry eye in the house."

Céline recorded the chart topper on May 22, 1997—and you can watch her in action once again on May 21, 2017.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.