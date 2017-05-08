"I was doing my first American film [Tigerland], I think in the year 2000. There was a sex scene in it, and I was very nervous because I'd never done a sex scene. Now they're just a walk in the park...not really. They're always uncomfortable, he said. "Anyway, I went to the director, Joel Schumacher, and I had a dressing gown on and nothing underneath. I was obviously so nervous that I lost my mind for a second, because I opened my dress and I said, 'Is it a bit...?' Because, like most men, I had what you could refer to as 'retro bush'...and Joel, the director, went, 'Oh.'"

To fix the problem, Farrell asked the hair and makeup team if he could borrow a beard trimmer. "I don't know if they ever used the beard trimmer after. I went into my trailer, I got a bin and I put it [below my groin]. I was nervous and I trimmed the right side a little bit, and obviously I had to match it, so I trimmed the left. But I overshot the mark by a little bit, so I had to get back in and approach the right again. I overshot that, and at this stage, I was sweating. I went back in and re-approached the landing on the left, and then I looked down and I had a little landing strip—a lovely, lovely little landing strip," Farrell recalled. "I didn't get my full frontal after all."