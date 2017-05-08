Of course, the easiest answer to all of this is to just have poor Emma meet her end in much-discussed Final Battle against the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) in the upcoming season six finale, sacrificing herself for the future of Storybrooke and all those she loves. It would certainly be a fitting, if not tragic, ending to the life of the Savior. After all, what has Emma's life been if not one sacrifice after the other in the name of for the greater good? But if that's the way Horowitz and Kitsis have decided to write their heroine out, that's a finale fitting for a series, not a season.

"I think the way we sort of look at it is these are stories for these characters and there are set end points to different stories but that doesn't mean that there aren't new stories for different characters," Horowitz recently told press. "So I think that by the end of the season finale, a lot of what we've been doing for the last six years is wrapped up in a very satisfying way and then we move forward in a way that at the end of it, hopefully you'll see what we're hoping to do in season seven."