Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario were definitely seemed to be happy to see each other at Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Baywatch co-stars weren't far away from each other throughout the annual ceremony, raising questions and speculation from fans about their relationship status. Daddario made no secret about who she was sitting next to when she shared a photo on Instagram of her and Efron's assigned seats together. Meanwhile, the actor didn't hide his happiness.

"Heck yeah—I'm officially excited for the MTV awards. Thanks seating gods!" Efron commented on the snap.