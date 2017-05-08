Instagram
Amal Clooney is good at keeping secrets.
The 39-year-old barrister threw a surprise 56th birthday party for her husband George Clooney at their home in London Saturday, E! News has exclusively learned. Their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber flew from L.A. to London Thursday to help Amal prepare for the celebration.
"Amal set it all up, and Rande and Cindy surprised George when he got home Saturday," a source explains. When George pulled into his driveway, Rande "came from around the bushes driving George's lawnmower and pulled up beside George's car while Cindy was nearby in the garden cutting fresh flowers." Luckily, the source tells E! News, "George was totally surprised!"
Only "close friends" were invited to celebrate with George, who launched his premium tequila company with Rande in 2013. "Amal had everyone come for dinner and to drink Casamigos. She also had this great cake made replicating the Casamigos Tequila bars from their houses in Mexico." Rande, who turned 55 on Apr. 27, later shared a photo of the cake with his Instagram followers. In the caption, George's business partner thanked Amal for providing the "cool cake."
It wasn't just a party for George, as Amal included his business partner. "Amal made it a joint birthday celebration," the source says, "since Rande's birthday was just a couple of weeks ago."
"George had the best time celebrating his birthday with his best friends, and he was genuinely surprised," the source reveals. "Rande and Cindy are proud they were able to keep the secret!"
At one point over the weekend, George took his friends boating on the River Thames. Cindy, 51, shared an Instagram photo Monday, joking, "We can always count on him for the photobomb."
Amal did not appear in any of the photos Cindy or Rande shared publicly.
The birthday surprise came as the Clooneys await the arrival of their twins. "Amal is due any day now. They're just waiting at this point," a source tells E! News exclusively. "Technically her due date is next month, but they expect the twins to come early. It's just a waiting game now."
In March, George spoke to E! News' Marc Malkin at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he gave an update on life as a dad-to-be. "Can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before]," he said. "I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step." The actor-turned-director also revealed that he and Amal had not chosen names for their twins yet, saying, "I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes...Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister…Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'"