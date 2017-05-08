Amal Clooney is good at keeping secrets.

The 39-year-old barrister threw a surprise 56th birthday party for her husband George Clooney at their home in London Saturday, E! News has exclusively learned. Their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber flew from L.A. to London Thursday to help Amal prepare for the celebration.

"Amal set it all up, and Rande and Cindy surprised George when he got home Saturday," a source explains. When George pulled into his driveway, Rande "came from around the bushes driving George's lawnmower and pulled up beside George's car while Cindy was nearby in the garden cutting fresh flowers." Luckily, the source tells E! News, "George was totally surprised!"

Only "close friends" were invited to celebrate with George, who launched his premium tequila company with Rande in 2013. "Amal had everyone come for dinner and to drink Casamigos. She also had this great cake made replicating the Casamigos Tequila bars from their houses in Mexico." Rande, who turned 55 on Apr. 27, later shared a photo of the cake with his Instagram followers. In the caption, George's business partner thanked Amal for providing the "cool cake."